Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $8.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $684.67. 9,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $606.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

