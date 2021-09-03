Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after buying an additional 994,620 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $92.71. The stock had a trading volume of 52,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

