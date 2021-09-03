Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.09. 1,123,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,849,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

