Barrett Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $36,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

BK traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 113,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

