Barrett Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

ORCL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.03. 253,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,726,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

