Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 10,199 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.92. 17,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $281.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.64 and its 200-day moving average is $206.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

