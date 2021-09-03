Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Investment analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 8,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,063. The firm has a market cap of $772.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $24,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

