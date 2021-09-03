BASIC Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. BASIC has a market cap of $40.84 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00124718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00791326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047041 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

