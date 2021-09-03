Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned a C$3.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.26.

Shares of TSE:BTE traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$2.35. 1,858,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88.

In related news, Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$859,012.65.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

