BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Shares Up 0.2%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.89 and last traded at C$6.36. 83,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 72,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBTV. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

