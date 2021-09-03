Bbva USA Acquires New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after acquiring an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,767,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after buying an additional 146,979 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 136,646 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

