Bbva USA Buys New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 386,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,435,000 after acquiring an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

PKG stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $102.68 and a one year high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.93.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.