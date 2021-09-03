Bbva USA Buys New Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,887 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.