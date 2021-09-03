Bbva USA Buys Shares of 11,031 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,031 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $133,000.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI opened at $103.51 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

