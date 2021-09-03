Bbva USA Invests $1.01 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Bbva USA owned about 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 242.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

