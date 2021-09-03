Bbva USA Invests $1.05 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $139.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.48. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

