Bbva USA Invests $1.15 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $729.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.56. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.44 and a 52 week high of $731.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

