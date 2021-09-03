Bbva USA Invests $1.19 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $86.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

