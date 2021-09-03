Bbva USA Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

