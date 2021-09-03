Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Bbva USA owned about 0.16% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,549,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $7.47 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $455.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

