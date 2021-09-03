Bbva USA Takes $1.01 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

