Bbva USA Takes $1.18 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after buying an additional 128,969 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $231.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

