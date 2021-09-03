Bbva USA Takes Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAVE. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

