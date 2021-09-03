Beacon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,374.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $7,374.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018898 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000633 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

