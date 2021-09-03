Beam Price Tops $0.71 on Top Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $67.65 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003931 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 95,769,080 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

