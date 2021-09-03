Beazer Homes USA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,579 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,184% compared to the typical volume of 123 put options.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,483 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $599.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

