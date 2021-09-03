Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys 12,398 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 42.4% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

IVV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.30. 286,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

