Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,359 shares of company stock worth $327,455,709 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,897.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,707.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,418.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

