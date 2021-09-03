Benjamin E. Huston Sells 1,930 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 1,930 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.95, for a total value of $631,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.66. 648,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.37. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
