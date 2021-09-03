Benjamin E. Huston Sells 1,930 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 1,930 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.95, for a total value of $631,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.66. 648,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.37. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Carvana by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.