Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 27,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on BHLB. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

