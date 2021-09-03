Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 23,253 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of DexCom worth $109,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $539.23. 10,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,125. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $555.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Stephens increased their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

