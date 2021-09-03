Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 32,117 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Waste Management worth $94,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after buying an additional 564,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $155.92. 13,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

