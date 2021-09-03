Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 87,939 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,939 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $116,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,291 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.87. 327,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,969,807. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

