Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $134,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,424. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

