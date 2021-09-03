Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 30,305 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,305 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Genuine Parts worth $104,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,498,000 after acquiring an additional 205,442 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.30. 4,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,078. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.