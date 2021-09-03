Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 712 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of S&P Global worth $161,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its position in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $450.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $453.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

