Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 31,478 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Simon Property Group worth $109,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.61. 45,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,492. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

