Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 8,171 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $97,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.74. 127,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.30.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

