Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $87,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. First National Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.90. 23,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

