BetterBetting Price Tops $0.82 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00129109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00787741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00046547 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BETR is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.