Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Trading Down 1.7%

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11). 4,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 88,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.71.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.