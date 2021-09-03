Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $115.04 and last traded at $115.80. Approximately 23,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,498,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.74.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

