BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Insider John Le Poidevin Purchases 2,260 Shares

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider John Le Poidevin bought 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,540 ($46.25) per share, with a total value of £80,004 ($104,525.74).

Shares of LON BHMG traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,510 ($45.86). 27,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,202. The firm has a market capitalization of £602.95 million and a PE ratio of 4.63. BH Macro Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,465.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,375.45.

BH Macro Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

