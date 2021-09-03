Big Data Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.09 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00122736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00789649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046910 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 30,806,156 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

