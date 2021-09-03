Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.900-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

