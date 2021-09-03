Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKY) Shares Down 0.1%

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSKY. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,840,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,748,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,800,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,440,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Sky Growth Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

