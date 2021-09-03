Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

BYLOF stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $21.35.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

