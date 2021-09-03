Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,069,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,193,000 after acquiring an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,451,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.33. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

