Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 4,888 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $1,354,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BILL traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.14. 1,713,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,841. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.10 and a 200 day moving average of $174.24. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $299.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,322,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

