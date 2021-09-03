Bintex Futures 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,735.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $120,938.66 and approximately $12,735.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00138995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00165480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.80 or 0.07835973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,014.43 or 0.99525560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.00812703 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

